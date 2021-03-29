Texas Justices Asked To Revive Water Balloon IP Fight

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has been asked to overturn rulings that ended a trade secrets dispute between rival companies over a system designed to fill and seal multiple water balloons at once, with one company saying its evidence was improperly evaluated. In a petition for review lodged with the Texas Supreme Court on Friday, KBIDC Investments LLC argued that inventor Josh Malone, his business Tinnus Enterprises LLC and two Chinese toy company units had wrongly been granted no-evidence summary judgment wins against its allegations they misappropriated an idea from KBIDC's predecessor to create Bunch O' Balloons, a system that fills and...

