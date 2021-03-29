Albright Dodges Fed. Circ. By Shipping IP Case To Houston

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Judge Alan Albright has transferred a Schlumberger unit's fracking patent lawsuit against Nitro Fluids out of his Waco, Texas, district to Houston, stopping the Federal Circuit from having to jump into the case for the second time. A three-judge panel declared Nitro Fluids LLC's second mandamus petition moot on Monday just a few days after the Western District of Texas judge released his grip on the case he had previously refused to transfer. Judge Albright moved the case to the Southern District of Texas on Wednesday after amendments in related litigation in Houston made overlap between the two cases inevitable....

