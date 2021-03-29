Retailer Says Arbitrator Can't Decide Vacation Time Dispute

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A union representing technicians at an Indiana machinery retailer cannot force a dispute over the company's vacation time policy into arbitration because nothing in their contract lays out how workers may use their time off, the company has argued in Illinois federal court. In dueling filings on Friday, Roland Machinery Co. and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 asked U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman to grant them summary judgment in a lawsuit the union filed in June 2020 accusing the company of changing its vacation time policy without bargaining. Local 150 alleged RMC unilaterally required workers to take vacation...

