Investors To Appeal £100M G4S Share-Drop Lawsuit

Law360, London (March 29, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- A judge allowed institutional investors on Monday to challenge his decision to bar most of them from suing outsourcing giant G4S in connection with a government fraud case, a ruling that has cut the £100 million ($138 million) case to just £10 million. A judge has said that dozens of investors suing G4S can challenge his finding that many had joined the action without permission and were too late to sue. (iStock) Judge Anthony Mann said at the High Court that scores of investors suing G4S PLC at the court after the company allegedly inflated its stock price could challenge his finding that...

