Insurer's Appeal Of Boy Scouts Sex Abuse Claim Form Tossed

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge in the Chapter 11 proceeding for the Boy Scouts of America tossed an appeal Monday by Century Indemnity Co., ruling that the bankruptcy court's order setting a bar date and establishing a claims form for sexual abuse survivors is not final or appealable at this stage. Century, which provided coverage to the Boy Scouts of America, misreads a recent Third Circuit decision in In re Energy Future Holdings Corp. which held that bar date orders are "not final and appealable," by arguing that the Boy Scouts case is different, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said. "I disagree that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS