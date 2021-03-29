Okla. City Wants FERC Flooding Decision Reversed

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma city says a dam operator has for decades illegally flooded people's homes and property in violation of its operation licenses, and that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ignored evidence when it failed to force it to stop. The City of Miami, Oklahoma, told the D.C. Circuit Friday that FERC failed to force the Grand River Dam Authority to comply with its existing license from the 1990s despite substantial evidence showing it hadn't obtained necessary easements that would allow the flooding experienced by the city. That failure violates elements of the license that requires the state agency to obtain legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS