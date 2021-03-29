Split 3rd Circ. Tosses US Steel Worker's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A former steelworker's claim he was fired for filing a disability discrimination claim against U.S. Steel Corp. was tossed by a split Third Circuit on Monday, with the majority finding his retaliation suit wasn't included in his original charges of failure to accommodate his hearing disability. Two members of the three-judge panel said Michael Simko's claim that he was fired for complaining to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission wasn't included in his original discrimination charge, since it came more than a year after the original complaint to the EEOC, fell outside a 300-day statute of limitations in the Americans with...

