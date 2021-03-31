White & Case Adds Ex-Baker Botts Capital Markets Pros

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has added two attorneys previously with Baker Botts LLP as partners in its Houston office, the firm announced. Jason Rocha and A.J. Ericksen will be part of White & Case's global capital markets practice, where they are expected to work closely with the firm's energy industry group, according to the Monday announcement. The attorneys have experience counseling their clients on tax structures, public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, takeovers, private sales and acquisitions, liability management transactions, joint ventures and strategic alliances, according to White & Case. They will join a team that advises public...

