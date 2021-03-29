BIA Says Man's Conspiracy Conviction Makes Him Deportable

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals overturned an immigration judge's order ending deportation proceedings against a Syrian national with a conspiracy conviction, ruling Monday that the judge should have considered what offense the man conspired to commit. An immigration judge had freed Mouafak Al Sabsabi from removal proceedings after determining that a conspiracy conviction didn't amount to a crime involving "moral turpitude" that would warrant deportation. But the appellate board sent the case back to the judge Monday, saying the court incorrectly failed to consider the crime Al Sabsabi planned to commit: counterfeiting U.S. money. "On a large enough scale, passing...

