Amazon Workers Vote Down Union But Challenge Looms

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama have voted overwhelmingly against representation by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union in a hard-fought election, setting back organized labor's hopes for a landmark win and prompting the union to vow a challenge. Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama have voted 1,798-738 against unionization. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves) The NLRB's Birmingham office said Friday that workers at Amazon's Bessemer, Alabama, distribution center voted 1,798-738 against unionization in the marathon mail-ballot vote, which ended last month. About 500 challenged ballots have not been counted, and 76 ballots were void due to voter error. RWDSU said it...

