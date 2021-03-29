Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arthrex Cleared Of Infringing TriMed Patent After Bench Trial

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Following a three-day September bench trial, a Delaware federal judge ruled Monday that medical device maker Arthrex Inc. did not infringe TriMed Inc.'s patent on hook plates for fixing bone fractures, finding that a previous claim construction order was incorrect.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika revised her construction to one that the parties agreed, at a teleconference earlier this month, means that Arthrex does not infringe TriMed's U.S. Patent No. 8,177,822.

"In sum, after re-examining the intrinsic evidence with a more fulsome understanding of the technology, the court revises its construction," she wrote. "The parties having agreed that this requires a...

