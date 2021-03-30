Univ. Wants 9th Circ. Redo For Ex-Prof.'s Pay Suit Revival

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit should reconsider a ruling that a former professor can pursue claims that the University of Oregon paid her less than male colleagues, because the court failed to evaluate whether additional tasks made the jobs substantially different, the university urged in a filing. In a petition Monday, the University of Oregon argued that a rehearing en banc was necessary following the Ninth Circuit panel majority's March 15 ruling that a jury should decide whether the professors' jobs were similar enough to be compared for Equal Pay Act claims. The ruling would diminish a university's freedom to pay based...

