NLRB Says Union Doesn't Have To Expand Alcohol Sales Unit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- An alcohol distributor cannot expand a United Food and Commercial Workers local's proposed bargaining unit to include all of its New York sales representatives, a National Labor Relations Board official ruled Monday, saying geographic realities could give New York City-area and upstate workers opposing bargaining interests. NLRB Brooklyn office Regional Director Kathy Drew-King said Cazanove Opici Wine Group's 47 sales representatives in the New York City metro area have different enough jobs from their co-workers in other areas of the state that they cannot share a UFCW Local 2D bargaining unit. In particular, Drew-King said different population densities and types of customers show...

