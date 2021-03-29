Amazon Wants Ex-Worker's Privacy Claim Axed From Pot Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Amazon asked a Pennsylvania federal court Monday to toss a privacy claim in a former worker's suit alleging he was wrongfully fired for marijuana use despite having a medical marijuana license, saying the ex-employee failed to properly plead the claim. Amazon said in its partial motion to dismiss that plaintiff Nathan Miller's "intrusion upon seclusion" claim shouldn't stand because he didn't allege that the company infringed on his private affairs. Instead, Miller argued that he did not agree with the way his failed drug test was disclosed, the company said, adding that he also acknowledged that he knew he would have...

