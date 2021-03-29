Dorsey, Saul Ewing Steer Pot Co. Ascend's $125M IPO

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator Ascend Wellness Holdings filed paperwork Monday for an initial public offering of up to $125 million, guided by Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP. According to its prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company will seek to have its Class A common stock traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the over-the-counter market OTCQX. Massachusetts-based Ascend was incorporated in 2018 and has grown dramatically, primarily through acquisitions, with a portfolio of cannabis operations in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and Ohio. Most recently, the company closed a $68.2 million funding...

