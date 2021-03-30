Target Can't Erase IP Suit Over Autistic Boy's Artwork

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge denied Target's bid to escape a copyright suit brought by the mother of a 16-year-old California boy with autism who claims the retail behemoth reached out to her son, ripped off his artwork and began selling infringing products via its Cat & Jack clothing line for children. U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank wrote in his order Monday that Kristen N. Cooley, who filed suit on behalf of her son Nolan Ocean Cooley last year, sufficiently alleged copyright infringement by Target. The judge said the amended complaint's side-by-side comparison of Nolan's works and products sold by Target "plausibly...

