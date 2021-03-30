1st Circ. Spikes Puerto Rico Age Bias Suit Against Drugmaker

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit declined to revive a suit from two Novo Nordisk salespeople who claimed age discrimination was behind the pharmaceutical giant's refusal to rehire them after a round of layoffs, saying there was no evidence a discriminatory motive was at play. A three-judge panel in a Monday published opinion affirmed a Puerto Rico trial court's decision granting summary judgment to diabetes care company Novo Nordisk, shooting down a suit from former employees William Puig Martínez and Hernan Méndez Nazario as well as Meralys Colón, Méndez's spouse. "We agree with Novo Nordisk that the record is devoid of evidence that would...

