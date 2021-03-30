Investment Firm Says Ex-Trump Appointee, Atty Stole $10M

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The founder of an investment firm accused a Trump-era State Department appointee and a Philadelphia-based attorney of allegedly stealing roughly $10 million from the firm to fund personal expenses, according to a fraud suit filed Monday in a Pennsylvania federal court. U.K. citizen Gabriel Chaleplis claimed in the complaint that Michael Karloutsos, who briefly served as the U.S. Department of State's deputy chief of protocol in 2017, and attorney James M. Rodgers funneled the money they purportedly lifted from the One World LLC investment firm into shell companies to "misappropriate, divert and convert plaintiffs' funds for themselves at plaintiffs' financial detriment."...

