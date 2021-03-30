Insurers Warned Over Climate Risk Ahead Of PRA Stress Test

Law360, London (March 30, 2021, 1:22 PM BST) -- Insurers should start planning now for managing the long-term impact of climate change as a regulator prepares a stress test for this year, a risk management company said on Tuesday. Flood analyst JBA Risk Management said that, although the Prudential Regulation Authority's limited stress test would immediately affect only a few insurers, the requirement for companies to consider climate risks will soon be extended across the market. The PRA will carry out a stress test in June for six general insurers and 10 Lloyd's of London syndicates to assess how well they would respond financially to a hypothetical climate change. Seven...

