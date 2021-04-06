Swiss Bank Settles $3.6M Balli Group Fraud Suit

Law360, London (April 6, 2021, 3:47 PM BST) -- Switzerland's Banque Internationale de Commerce has settled a commercial fraud claim against three executives of Anglo-Iranian steel trader the Balli Group, in the latest development following an investigation into the company's collapse by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office. The Swiss bank reached a confidential settlement agreement with Nasser Alaghband, Melis Erda and Colin Donaghue on Feb. 11, according to a court order that has just been made public. The individuals are all executives of the now-defunct steel firm Balli Group, but the company itself was not named in the suit. The High Court ordered that the fraud proceedings against the three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS