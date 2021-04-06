Auto Co. Withheld Info During Loan Fight, Fund Says

Law360, London (April 6, 2021, 4:46 PM BST) -- A Southeast Asian auto parts manufacturer withheld key information from professional consultants valuing a business partner based in Britain, reducing its value as collateral for a loan, an Indian investment company has told a London court. Singapore-based Aapico Investment Pte. Ltd. and Aapico Hitech Public Co. Ltd. — a manufacturing company listed in Thailand — failed to disclose financial information to FTI Consulting LLP or allow its independent experts to interview key staff members for a valuation analysis, lawyers for ABT Investments (India) Private Ltd. alleged. ABT, an Indian investment company, is suing Aapico at the High Court to recover a subsidiary seized as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS