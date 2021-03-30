Prosecutors Launch Country's First Economic Crime Court

Law360, London (March 30, 2021, 3:06 PM BST) -- England's criminal prosecution service said on Tuesday that it is launching its first enforcement plan focused on economic crime, which it says cost consumers £479 million ($658 million) in 2020 and is still rising. The Crown Prosecution Service said the new strategy, which includes establishing the first economic crime court in England and Wales, aims to recognize that financial crime is now the most common type of criminal activity in the country. Economic crime is currently heard as part of the financial list in the criminal courts of England and Wales. And the problem is growing as cybercrime becomes more common, the...

