Wirecard Administrators Sell Turkish Subsidiary

Law360, London (March 30, 2021, 6:38 PM BST) -- Wirecard AG's insolvency manager said Tuesday that the collapsed payment company's Turkish unit will be sold to Dutch venture capitalists as it continues to unload assets after a €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) hole was found in its books. Wirecard's court-appointed administrator, Munich lawyer Michael Jaffé, said he had reached an agreement to sell Wirecard Ödeme Ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri to Amsterdam-based Finch Capital. Finch has created a new Irish-registered company, Nomu Pay, to buy the Wirecard subsidiary. Jaffé said Tuesday he is "pleased to implement a solution for Wirecard Turkey." The sale must now be approved by local regulators and no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS