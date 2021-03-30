NY Lawmakers Send Pot Legalization Bill To Cuomo

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Both chambers of New York's state legislature passed a bill Tuesday that would legalize and tax cannabis, setting up the Empire State to become one of the biggest legal cannabis markets in the country. New York state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes said she was proud to see marijuana legislation pass the Senate and that it would create jobs, research opportunities and make cannabis safer. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) After weeks of negotiation and years of efforts, New York's Democratic-controlled Senate and Assembly passed a bill that would legalize and tax recreational cannabis for those 21 and older, while also instituting a suite of restorative...

