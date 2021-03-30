Cairn Gets Notice Of India's Appeal Over $1.2B Award

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Britain's Cairn Energy PLC confirmed on Tuesday it received notice that the Indian government has petitioned a Dutch court to set aside a $1.26 billion arbitral award the company won following a dispute over a retroactive tax assessment. Cairn, which is currently targeting Indian assets throughout the world to enforce the award, said that it has "full confidence in its position." "As previously advised, Cairn will continue to take all steps necessary in order to protect the interests of its shareholders," the company added. Representatives for the Indian government, which filed its petition in the Dutch Court of Appeal challenging the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS