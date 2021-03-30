Labor Law Shields Race Bias Talk, NLRB Memo Says

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Employees are protected by federal labor law when they discuss alleged racial discrimination in the workplace because those conversations are "inherently concerted" activity, according to a National Labor Relations Board advice memo. Former NLRB Division of Advice head Barry Kearney said in the 2016 advice memo made public Monday that a nursing assistant at SunBridge Healthcare LLC was engaged in concerted activity protected by the National Labor Relations Act when she complained to co-workers that the long-term residential care facility maintained race-based employment practices. "Employee discussions regarding alleged racial discrimination in the workplace should be deemed inherently concerted because an employer's racial discrimination can implicate every term...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS