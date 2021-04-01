Choosing A Branch Or Subsidiary For Overseas Expansion

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- When expanding your business operations into a new jurisdiction, whether organically or through an acquisition, one of the first decisions you will need to make is whether to operate though a branch or a subsidiary entity. It is often a threshold decision, taking into account several factors including legal characteristics and tax consequences of each alternative. Each jurisdiction has its own distinct rules and options, making it crucial for U.S. based multinational companies to have a good handle on the relevant local laws, and their interaction with U.S. tax law, prior to making a foray into a foreign market. Prior to...

