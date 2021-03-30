Tool Rental Co. Must Rehire Fired Workers, NLRB Says

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- An equipment rental company must rehire two workers it laid off after its Wisconsin facility unionized and must bargain regularly with their union, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, upholding an agency judge's finding that the company committed numerous violations of federal labor law. In a decision issued Monday, a three-member panel of the NLRB said Sunbelt Rentals Inc. repeatedly violated the National Labor Relations Act during and after a union drive at its Franksville, Wisconsin, location. The board found the company stalled during negotiations with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 and laid off two bargaining unit members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS