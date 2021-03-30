Can Antitrust Enforcement Be A Tool For Racial Equity?

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A growing chorus of proponents for more aggressive enforcement wants antitrust to be used as a tool to combat racial inequality — which they claim is consistent with the U.S. antitrust laws' origins.[1] Rising corporate power has increased wealth inequality, they contend, which has tended to affect communities of color disproportionately and exacerbate systemic racism.[2] Among the most prominent voices is then-Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, who last September sparked a conversation about whether and how antitrust enforcement can and should be anti-racist.[3] While Slaughter's tweets have provoked some backlash,[4] President Joe Biden's recent appointment of her as acting Federal Trade...

