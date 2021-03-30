VC-Backed Blank-Check Cos. Seek $625M In Planned IPOs

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Two blank-check companies affiliated with venture capital firm Corner Ventures told regulators Tuesday they plan to raise a collective $625 million in initial public offerings guided by three firms. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 3 told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in separate filings that they both want to eventually combine with businesses in the technology sector in the United States or other developed countries. The blank-check companies are represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Maples and Calder, and their underwriter is advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 3...

