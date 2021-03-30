Biden's Pick Would Add 1st Black Judge To Fed. Circ.

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Perkins Coie LLP attorney with extensive experience litigating in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors was nominated by President Joe Biden on Tuesday to serve on the Federal Circuit, and if confirmed, she would make history by being the appeal court's first-ever Black judge. Tiffany P. Cunningham was nominated Tuesday to replace U.S. Circuit Judge Evan J. Wallach when he assumes senior status at the end of May. Her potential confirmation by the U.S. Senate means she not only would become the Federal Circuit's first Black judge, according to Federal Judicial Center data, but would also bring the court to gender parity with six men...

