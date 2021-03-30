Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Motion Sensor Patent Fight

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit said it won't disturb a panel's decision to uphold part of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that struck down several claims of a motion sensor mobile patent challenged by Samsung. The appellate court on Tuesday shot down KEYnetik Inc.'s petition for both a panel and en banc rehearing of a late January decision in which a split three-judge panel determined that the PTAB correctly interpreted phrases for detecting the orientation of a mobile device and maintaining the sequence of orientations in the patent, finding several claims invalid as obvious. KEYnetik asked in February for a...

