Pa. Justices Question Pittsburgh Housing Discrimination Law

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Members of Pennsylvania's highest court on Tuesday cast doubt on the legality of an ordinance adopted by the city of Pittsburgh barring landlords from refusing to rent to tenants who rely on federal housing vouchers to make their rent payments. The justices suggested that the ordinance, which was adopted just over five years ago, would essentially force landlords to participate in the federal government's Section 8 program in violation of state law barring local governments from imposing affirmative obligations on businesses. "This is pretty onerous when you're imposing those types of requirements on landlords," Justice Thomas Saylor said during a virtual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS