DC Circ. Revives Vets Group's Suit Over 'Mar-A-Lago Council'

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A veterans advocacy nonprofit has plausibly alleged that members of the Mar-a-Lago Club acted as a formal advisory group to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the D.C. Circuit ruled on Tuesday, reviving a lawsuit over the VA's use of the group. VoteVets Action Fund had made a sufficient case that the "Mar-a-Lago Council" — a group of three prominent members of former President Donald Trump's Florida club — had acted as a "governmentally established or utilized advisory group" for the VA, meaning the advocacy group's Federal Advisory Committee Act, or FACA, lawsuit can proceed, a two-judge panel ruled for the D.C....

