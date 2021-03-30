EnLink Tells Court It Doesn't Owe Money For Undelivered Gas

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A unit of Dallas-based energy company EnLink Midstream Partners LP sued Tenaska Inc. in Texas state court alleging that the Oklahoma-based company is wrongfully pursuing payment from EnLink for gas that was never delivered during the extraordinary winter storm in February. EnLink Gas Marketing LP told a Dallas court in a complaint filed Monday that when it was unable to meet its own gas delivery obligations in mid-February during the major winter storm that caused widespread natural gas shortages, it did the right thing and claimed a force majeure under its contract with Tenaska. But, the Dallas-based company alleges Tenaska failed...

