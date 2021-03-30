Engineering Co. Settles EEOC Age Discrimination Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A construction engineering company agreed to wrap up a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit in Texas federal court alleging the company pressured an electrical designer to quit and ultimately fired him because of his age. The EEOC said Monday that Houston, Texas-based Burrow Global Services LLC would pay $50,960 to put an end to the EEOC's allegations that Burrow violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act by firing Michael Raibon and replacing him with a younger worker. Raibon, now 68, had been forced to field comments like "When are you going to retire?" and "What are you doing with your...

