NJ Dispensary Applicant Can't Bypass Review

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court judge has ordered a company vying to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Hoboken to undergo a full review after a competitor filed a lawsuit accusing the company of using a loophole to bypass a particular review and move forward in the licensing process. Judge Marybeth Rogers said in Thursday's decision that Harmony Foundation of New Jersey must seek input from the state's Medical Cannabis Review Board before proceeding with its application for a license, after competitor Terrapin New Jersey asked the court in September to revoke Harmony's application or force it to be evaluated....

