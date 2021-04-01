Stockholm Arb. Institute Head Sets Sights On Climate Change

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Secretary General of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, Annette Magnusson, said she will be departing her post later this month to set up a new practice aimed at combating climate change by "using law to turn climate ambitions into obligations." The new practice, slated to open its doors on April 19, will be called Climate Change Counsel. Along with Magnusson, the practice will feature two lawyers who specialize in environmental and international law: Andrina Kjellgren and Anja Ipp. Magnusson, who is departing the SCC after 11 years at its helm, told Law360 that her and her...

