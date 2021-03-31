What Cos. Need To Know Before Entering Nascent NFT Market

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 11:15 AM EDT) -- On March 11, the artist known as Beeple sold for $69.3 million a digital collage work, "Everydays: The First 5000 Days," and its associated nonfungible token, or NFT. The auction was conducted by Christie's International PLC and "Everydays" became the third most expensive work ever sold by a living artist. A few days later, an image of The New York Times column, "Buy This Column on the Blockchain!" was turned into an NFT and sold for $560,000. The musician and artist Claire Boucher, known as Grimes, sold nearly $6 million worth of digital artworks as NFTs in under 20 minutes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS