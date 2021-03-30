RJ Reynolds Loses Bid To Strike San Diego Flavor Ban

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday thwarted R.J. Reynolds' challenge to a local law banning the sale of flavored tobacco in San Diego, finding federal regulations don't bar the policy that was enacted out of concerns about youth smoking. U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino said the San Diego County law isn't preempted by the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which authorizes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to regulate tobacco products. While the federal law preempts state and local laws on tobacco standards or labeling, it does not block states or local governments from passing laws on the...

