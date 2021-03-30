Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOL's FLSA Kickback Suit Spared From Discovery Protocols

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit accusing Connecticut restaurant companies of making employees kick back money they received in wage and hour settlements is exempt from initial discovery protocols that would have required the parties to exchange certain materials, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill granted the government's request for the exemption. The judge agreed that the case against Lazy Dog Management LLC, a related entity and two owners was not a typical Fair Labor Standards Act minimum wage and overtime action, so protocols for exchanging discovery materials in such litigation would not help.

"The initial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!