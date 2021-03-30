DOL's FLSA Kickback Suit Spared From Discovery Protocols

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit accusing Connecticut restaurant companies of making employees kick back money they received in wage and hour settlements is exempt from initial discovery protocols that would have required the parties to exchange certain materials, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill granted the government's request for the exemption. The judge agreed that the case against Lazy Dog Management LLC, a related entity and two owners was not a typical Fair Labor Standards Act minimum wage and overtime action, so protocols for exchanging discovery materials in such litigation would not help. "The initial...

