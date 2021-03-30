Farm, Labor Supplier Settle LGBT Bias Claims From EEOC

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A California fruit farm and a labor contractor have agreed to pay a combined $95,000 to resolve the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's allegations that they singled out two female workers for harassment because they were lesbians, the agency announced Tuesday. Farm labor contractor Family Ranch Inc. and blueberry and peach producer Family Tree Farms will pay $55,000 and $40,000, respectively, in conciliation agreements resolving claims that they violated Title VII by unfairly disciplining the two women and separating them from other employees, according to the EEOC. One of the victims had also claimed that Family Ranch didn't call her back to...

