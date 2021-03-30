Terrorist Watchlist Finds Support At 4th Circ.

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Law enforcement encounters ranging from minor travel delays to arrests at gunpoint as described by Muslim Americans who attributed those experiences to being in the Terrorist Screening Database did not justify abolishing the watchlist, the Fourth Circuit ruled Tuesday. Writing for the unanimous panel, U.S. Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III said that a Virginia federal court overstepped last year when it found that the TSDB and the Transportation Security Administration's traveler redress program failed to provide due process, reversing the lower court's order to reconfigure the watchlist. "What history suggests, precedent confirms: The right to travel is qualified, not absolute....

