Pa. Justices Ponder Cost Of Foreign Steel In Public Works

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Supreme Court justices wondered Tuesday where to draw the line for judging the final "cost" of a product made with steel, and how to then determine compliance with protectionist rules against selling public entities products that were more than 25% foreign steel. The state's highest court was trying to determine if the Lycoming County Water & Sewer Authority was entitled to a refund on nearly a dozen air blower systems that allegedly didn't meet the requirements of the Pennsylvania Steel Products Procurement Act. The Steel Act aimed to promote the U.S. steel industry by requiring the use of domestically made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS