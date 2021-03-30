Pa. Justices Snub Appeal Over Axed $40M Spinal Injury Award

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up an appeal following a decision last July voiding a $40 million verdict in a case accusing an obstetrician of permanently injuring a newborn's spinal cord during an allegedly negligent delivery. The justices shot down a petition for allowance of appeal filed by the parents of the injured child aimed at overturning a finding by the Pennsylvania Superior Court in July that a trial judge had improperly allowed certain medical literature to be read to jurors as evidence of the doctor's alleged malpractice. The high court did not comment on its decision...

