FTC Challenges Illumina's $8B Deal For Cancer Detection Biz

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday moved to block biotechnology firm Illumina Inc.'s planned $8 billion acquisition of Grail Inc., a cancer-detection company it founded, over concerns about innovation. The FTC said in a statement that the move would diminish innovation in the U.S. market for so-called multi-cancer early detection tests that can screen for multiple types of cancer at very early stages through DNA sequencing. The agency said the tests can detect up to 50 types of cancer, most of which are not yet screened for at all. Acting chairwoman of the FTC, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, said that the vast...

