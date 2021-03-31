Worker Says Fla. Bullet Maker Avoided Paying OT

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- An ammunition factory is facing a proposed collective action in Florida federal court filed by a former worker who said the company shortchanged employees of overtime wages through straight-time cash payments. Lead plaintiff Lucas Alcala sued NPEE LC, the owner of Florida-based bullet manufacturer National Police Ammunition, and its top officials, claiming they didn't report workers' overtime hours to their payroll company to avoid paying out overtime wages, according to the complaint filed Tuesday. National Police Ammunition and factory managers Andrew Serafine and Erik Agazim "knowingly, willfully or with reckless disregard carried out their illegal pattern or practice of paying all...

