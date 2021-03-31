Marshall Tucker Band Scores TTAB Win Against Ex-Manager

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Southern rock group the Marshall Tucker Band has won a ruling at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board canceling trademark registrations on the band's name filed by its publishing company and former manager. Siding with the band, the TTAB on Tuesday ruled that a 1984 agreement was "clear and unambiguous" that MT Industries Inc., or MTI — the publishing company that owned the master recording rights to the Marshall Tucker Band's first seven albums — had the right to use the group name for master recordings made before 1984, but not for those made thereafter. MTI in 2013 sought to register...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS