Claims Court Says It Can't Hear Court Office Contract Dispute

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has tossed a Thermo Fisher unit's protest over a $9.9 million Administrative Office of the United States Courts deal for drug testing equipment, ruling the court lacks authority over disputes involving the office. The AOUSC, as a judicial branch entity, is not an "agency" under the terms of the Tucker Act, which sets out the claims court's jurisdiction, meaning the court can't hear Microgenics Corp.'s challenge to the contract awarded to Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled. The disputed contract, covering drug analyzing equipment and supplies for the U.S. Probation and Pretrial...

