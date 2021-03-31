11th Circ. Must Reinstate Ga. Abortion Restrictions, Gov. Says

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Georgia's governor has urged the Eleventh Circuit to reinstate a law prohibiting abortions about 13 to 14 weeks before viability, once a fetal heartbeat is detected, arguing the statute isn't unconstitutional on its face and should be allowed to take effect. The Living Infants Fairness Equality Act, also known as H.B. 481, is a "regulation" on abortions, not a "ban," as U.S. District Judge Steven C. Jones described it in July, so the judge's decision striking down the statute should be overturned, Republican Gov. Brain Kemp and other state officials said in a brief filed Tuesday. Judge Jones ruled that the law's ban...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS